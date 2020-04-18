NMSU guard Shawn Williams enters transfer portal

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) - Needing to replenish a portion of its firepower after losing no fewer than five seniors following the conclusion of the 2019-20 season, the NM State men's basketball team bolstered its backcourt Wednesday afternoon after junior guard C.J. Roberts signed an NLI to join the Aggies beginning in 2020-21.

C.J. Roberts | G | 6-1 | 190 | Jr. | North Richland Hills, Texas/Ranger College/Broward College• A pair of junior college institutions benefited from the play of Roberts through the first half of his collegiate career. The guard spend the 2019-20 season in Ranger, Texas, under the watch of head coach Billy Gillispie at Ranger College.• Roberts appeared in all 30 of the Rangers' games, helping the squad put up a mark of 27-3 which included a 13-1 showing in NJCAA Region V tilts. Through the season, he averaged 9.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game while putting up shooting splits of .482/.405/.779. With Roberts on their side, the Rangers won their second-straight NTJCAC regular season and for his efforts Roberts secured a spot on the All-NTJCAC Second Team.• In all, Roberts came up with 15 double-digits scoring outings with the Rangers including three 20+ point performances and a season-high 34 in a 80-68 victory over Snow College (Nov. 2).• For his freshman year, Roberts headed to Fort Lauderdale, Fla., to play for Broward College. During the 2018-19 season, he ranked second on the team in scoring (17.1 ppg) while coming up with 1.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game.• In 14 of the 17 games he took part in at Broward, Roberts netted at least 10 points. He turned in nine 20+ point performances and a 30-point game while shooting .563/.419/.809 on the year. With Roberts on their side, the Seahawks went 16-12 and 5-7 in FCSAA action.• Coming out of Richland High School in 2017, Roberts was rated as a four-star recruit by both ESPN and Rivals. Among all point guards in the class of 2017, Roberts was ranked 36th by ESPN and originally committed to Missouri in the fall of 2016. As a prep, he collected three All-District laurels and helped his team advance to the 6A state tournament by averaging 22.5 points per game as a junior.• In his final high school season, Roberts put in 25 points per game.

What they're saying about RobertsNM State head coach Chris Jans | "We are thrilled that CJ Roberts has elected to join our program. CJ is a dynamic guard that can score, create for others and competes on both ends of the floor. He loves basketball and brings a work ethic that will blend well with our existing culture."