NMSU guard Shawn Williams enters transfer portal

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – New Mexico State junior guard Shawn Williams has entered the transfer portal, sources confirmed to KTSM 9 Sports on Friday. The news was first reported by Verbal Commits.
Barring a waiver, Williams will have to sit out next season and has one year of eligibility remaining.
The 6-foot-1 guard arrived on campus at NMSU in 2019 after transferring from ECU. Williams appeared in 28 games for the Aggies in 2019-20, averaging 5.1 points in 14.9 minutes per game. He scored in double figures three times last season and recorded a season-high 15 points in a win over Chicago State on Feb. 6.
The move comes after head coach Chris Jans announced the signing of junior college guard C.J. Roberts, who will be immediately eligible for the Aggies in 2020-21. NMSU has also submitted paperwork to the NCAA to get A.J. Harris a sixth year of eligibility. Harris missed nearly all of last season due to injury, playing in just three games.