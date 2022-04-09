LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — On Saturday, New Mexico State men’s basketball guard Mario McKinney announced he would enter the NCAA Transfer Portal.

McKinney, a 6-foot-1 guard, made the announcement on his Twitter.

Forever love you Aggie nation🤞🏾❤️ pic.twitter.com/hFsLdNNhI8 — Mario McKinney Jr./ HoodieRio.. 🧕🏽 (@Boog341) April 9, 2022

The 2021-2022 season was McKinney’s first at NMSU after spending the 2020-2021 campaign at John A. Logan College.

The St. Louis, Missouri, native played 31 games and started five for NMSU while he averaged 3.8 points per game, along with 2.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game.

McKinney, scored in double-digits in three games last season for the Aggies, his season-high coming in at 12 points against UC Irvine in the Aggies’ season opener back in Nov. of last year.

One of McKinney’s stand out games came in the last season’s WAC Tournament championship game where he dropped 10 points on 3-of-6 field goal shooting and making 4-of-6 free throws along with collected four rebounds and two assists.

His time in Las Cruces was not without controversy. In February, McKinney was arrested on a misdemeanor assault charge, according to Dona Ana County records. McKinney served a one-game suspension as punishment.

McKinney joined Jabari Rice and Nate Pryor as NMSU players on the squad last year that entered their names into the NCAA transfer portal.

All three can still choose to withdraw their names from the portal and stay at New Mexico State to play under new head coach Greg Heiar who was called on to take the job late March.

