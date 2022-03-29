LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — Less than 24 hours after Greg Heiar was introduced as New Mexico State’s men’s basketball head coach, guard Jabari Rice announced he has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal.

I’m Forever Blessed 🙏🏾, God Never makes mistakes ! He will lead me in the right path ! All I ask is that You forever #BETon10 ima Aggie forever ❤️This will forever be my Home.#ERAof10🧎🏾 pic.twitter.com/P1NUXOUStC — Sir Jabari Rice© (@_jabariii) March 29, 2022

Rice has scored in double figures for the Aggies in each of the last three seasons under Chris Jans, who is now the head coach at Mississippi State, which is a possible landing spot for Rice. This past season, he averaged 11.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game, leading NMSU to their first NCAA Tournament win since 1993.

“This is the only year I’ve ever been open to a lot of decisions. That’s just where I am,” said Rice at Heiar’s introductory press conference on Monday. “It’s not really about [having a lot of] options, it’s about being open to a lot of decisions. There’s a lot of stuff that plays into it.”

New Mexico State’s Jabari Rice on Greg Heiar. pic.twitter.com/46X9hKDGxD — Colin Deaver (@ColinDeaverTV) March 28, 2022

The 6-foot-4 combo guard has left the door open to a possible return to Las Cruces under Heiar, but is determined to explore what opportunities will be available to him, including turning pro. Rice has one year of eligibility remaining.

With the news of Rice hitting the portal, NMSU has offered junior college guards Kam Woods (6’2) and Deshawndre Washington (6’7), both of whom played for Heiar at Northwest Florida State in 2021-22.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.