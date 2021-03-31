NMSU football unveils 12-game fall 2021 schedule

LAS CRUCES, NM — Aggie football games officially return to the campus of New Mexico State this August.

Wednesday afternoon, NMSU head football coach Doug Martin unveiled the Aggies’ 12-game 2021 schedule which features five home dates and seven road games including two at SEC foes.

NMSU’s fall 2021 campaign begins Saturday, Aug. 28, inside Aggie Memorial Stadium when longtime Texas rival UTEP comes to town. Back-to-back road games at San Diego State (Saturday, Sept. 4) and at I-25 rival New Mexico (Saturday, Sept. 11) follow before the Aggies begin their longest home stretch of the season.

Beginning with a showdown with FCS opponent South Carolina State on Saturday, Sept. 18, NMSU plays two consecutive games in Las Cruces. That stretch concludes on Saturday, Sept. 25, when NMSU welcome Hawaii to the Land of Enchantment.

Following the first game between NMSU and Hawaii in Aggie Memorial Stadium since 2010, the Aggies are on the road for the next month. Away showdowns at defending Mountain West Conference champion San Jose State (Saturday, Oct. 2), Nevada (Saturday, Oct. 9) and Hawaii (Saturday, Oct. 23) represent the Aggies’ entire schedule for the month of October.

Two of NMSU’s four games in the month of November are set to take place inside Aggie Memorial Stadium and that stretch begins on Saturday, Nov. 6, when NMSU hosts Utah State. From there, the Aggies head to SEC country for a pair of games beginning with a showdown at defending College Football Playoff national champion Alabama (Saturday, Nov. 13) and wrapping up with a matchup at Kentucky (Saturday, Nov. 20). The Aggies’ final game of the 2021 regular season comes at home when they host fellow independent UMass on Saturday, Nov. 27.