NMSU football schedule down to four games after Mountain West, UMass cancellations

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – Massachusetts (UMass) is the latest school from the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) to cancel its fall season. The decision to cancel eliminates another game off New Mexico State’s (NMSU) football schedule in 2020, just one day after losing three games off their schedule when the Mountain West Conference became the second FBS conference to cancel its fall season.

After consulting with university, state and public health officials, we have made the decision to cancel the 2020 @UMassFootball season. https://t.co/yUyzuuILKN — UMass Athletics (@UMassAthletics) August 11, 2020

Much like NMSU, UMass is an independent in football. Director of Athletics Ryan Bamford said the school will try to conduct a football spring season if possible.

“Our job as coaches and mentors is to provide opportunities for our players, and do everything in our power to not take them away,” coach Walt Bell said. “Today’s news was devastating, but we will be resilient and prepared to be our best when our best is required.”

UMass joins fellow independent UConn, Old Dominion, and all the schools in the Mid-American Conference, Mountain West Conference, Big Ten Conference, and the Pac-12 Conference, a total of 53, in postponing its football season.

NMSU Director of Athletics Mario Moccia continues to field scheduling inquires, as the Aggies’ 2020 schedule is down to just four games (at UAB, at UTEP, vs. Texas State, vs. Louisiana).