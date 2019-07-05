NMSU football finalizes 2020 schedule

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – The 2020 schedule for the New Mexico State football team is all set and features five home games with a pair of Power 5 opponents bookending the schedule.

“We’re excited about the 2020 season and the challenge that our schedule presents,” head football coach Doug Martin said. “We are once again playing one of the toughest schedule of any Group of 5 program in the nation with a pair of Power 5 opponents, Mountain West opponents and Sun Belt Conference opponents along with our two rivals New Mexico and UTEP.”

The Aggies open up their 2020 season at the Rose Bowl with a zero week match-up against a historic program in UCLA. The Aug. 29 meeting is just the second time the two teams have squared off. The Bruins had a tough transition year in 2018 in Chip Kelly’s first year at the helm, going 3-9. UCLA is 10-5 against non-conference opponents the last five seasons but have gone 2-4 the past two years.

NM State then heads to Birmingham, Ala., for a Sept. 3 showdown at Legion Field. The beginning of a home-and-home series with the Blazers will serve as the first meeting between the two programs. UAB has had successful campaigns since restarting the program after a three-year hiatus, going 11-3 overall with a Conference USA Championship title and Cheribundi Boca Raton Bowl title in 2018 while posting an 8-5 mark in 2017.

New Mexico State then welcomes Akron to Aggie Memorial Stadium for its home-opener on Sept. 12. The Aggies and Zips have only met once on the gridiron with NM State falling in that contest back in 1988.

The following week, the Aggies remain at home and plays host to Battle of I-25 rival New Mexico (Sept. 19) before heading to the Sun City on Sept. 26 for another rivalry match-up against Battle of I-10 rival UTEP in Sun Bowl Stadium. The Aggies then take on former Sun Belt foe Texas State on Oct. 3.

New Mexico State returns to the island of Oahu for the first time since 2011 to battle Hawaii in Aloha Stadium on Oct. 10. The Aggies head back west for another game against a Mountain West Conference opponent in Fresno State on Oct. 17. Like Hawaii, NM State hasn’t faced FSU since 2011, a 48-45 win in for the Aggies at home.

NM State returns home to face another familiar Sun Belt opponent in Louisiana on Oct. 24 before getting a chance to rest up and recover with a bye week. The Aggies take on an FBS Independent opponent in UMass on Nov. 7 at McGuirk Alumni Stadium. The match-up will serve as the first of a four-game home-and-home series with the Minutemen.

New Mexico State then returns home for its final home game of the year as it entertains Texas Southern for the first time in program history on Nov. 14 before wrapping up the 2020 slate with a visit to the Swamp against Florida on Nov. 21.

Tickets for the upcoming 2019 Aggie football season can be purchased by visiting the Pan Am Center ticket office or by calling 575-646-2756.

2020 Aggie Football Schedule

Week 0 Aug. 29 at UCLA Pasadena, Calif. (Rose Bowl)

Week 1 Sept. 3 at UAB Birmingham, Ala. (Legion Field)

Week 2 Sept. 12 AKRON Las Cruces, N.M. (Aggie Memorial Stadium)

Week 3 Sept. 19 NEW MEXICO Las Cruces, N.M. (Aggie Memorial Stadium)

Week 4 Sept. 26 at UTEP El Paso, Texas (Sun Bowl)

Week 5 Oct. 3 TEXAS STATE Las Cruces, N.M. (Aggie Memorial Stadium)

Week 6 Oct. 10 at Hawaii Honolulu, Hawaii (Aloha Stadium)

Week 7 Oct. 17 at Fresno State Fresno, Calif. (Bulldog Stadium)

Week 8 Oct. 24 LOUISIANA Las Cruces, N.M. (Aggie Memorial Stadium)

Week 9 BYE BYE BYE

Week 10 Nov. 7 at UMass Amherst, Mass. (McGuirk Alumni Stadium)

Week 11 Nov. 14 TEXAS SOUTHERN Las Cruces, N.M. (Aggie Memorial Stadium)

Week 12 Nov. 21 at Florida Gainesville, Fla. (Ben Hill Griffin Stadium)