NMSU falls to 0-9 with loss at Ole Miss

OXFORD, MS (KTSM) – One of the most decorated pass catchers in NM State football history continues to make history.



Redshirt senior wideout OJ Clark hauled in four more receptions in the Aggies’ 41-3 loss at Ole Miss Saturday afternoon inside Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, moving into sole possession of third all-time in team history for catches with 185. He surpassed Duane Gregory (181) and now sits behind only A.J. Harris (269) and Chris Williams (246) on the program leaderboard.



The Wichita Falls, Texas native made history with his very first reception of the game. Redshirt sophomore quarterback Josh Adkins and Clark linked up for eight yards early in the second quarter to give the wideout his 182nd career catch.



Clark caught three more passes in the contest, finishing the day with four grabs for 29 yards. He has a catch in every game this season, collecting 42 receptions for 325 yards and a touchdown through nine contests this year.



NOTABLES

The Aggie defense forced a turnover for the third consecutive game, forcing and recovering a fumble in the first quarter. The NM State offense, meanwhile, did not commit a turnover for the first time this year.



Senior running back Jason Huntley recorded a reception for the 33rd consecutive game, catching a team-high six passes. He has logged a catch in every game in which he has played since the 2017 season opener at Arizona State.



Graduate transfer wide receiver Tony Nicholson matched Huntley with six catches. He recorded all six of his receptions in the first half.



Redshirt sophomore linebacker Matthew Young carded a team-best 16 total tackles, marking a new career high. The Las Cruces native also paced the defense with a team-high 1.5 tackles for loss.



Redshirt senior linebacker Javahn Fergurson recorded double-digit tackles (15) for the seventh game in a row. He also logged a pass break-up in the contest, his sixth of the year.



Redshirt freshman linebacker Devin Richardson, meanwhile, logged double-digit tackles for the second time in his young career, recording a personal-best 12 takedowns. He also recorded his first pass break-up and forced a fumble for the third time this season.



Senior placekicker Dylan Brown scored the Aggies’ lone points of the game. He drilled a 34-yard field goal attempt with a little over five minutes left to play in the second quarter,



UP NEXT

The Aggies will play two of their final three contests inside Aggie Memorial Stadium. The two-game homestand begins against UIW at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16.