NMSU defensive lineman Roy Lopez enters transfer portal

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – New Mexico State now has a major hole to fill on their defensive line — quite literally, as 6-foot-3, 300 lbs. Roy Lopez announced on Monday that he has entered the transfer portal. Lopez is the Aggies’ active sacks leader.

Lopez will be immediately eligible as a graduate transfer.

“My family and I have prayed on it and are very thankful for everything that has happened on this journey. We are excited for the next step in this process, but we will never forget where we came from. We are thankful for the opportunities to come and look forward to competing again,” said Lopez in a length statement on Twitter.

The Arizona native is likely to receive Power 5 interest. Lopez was a four-year starter for the Aggies on the defensive line, tallying 137 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, and eight sacks in his Aggie career.