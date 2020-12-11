NMSU comes up short at Cal Poly, 70-60

NMSU

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo Courtesy: NM State Athletics

SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA (KTSM)– Aaliyah Prince scored 20-plus points for the second consecutive game, but it would not be enough as the New Mexico State women’s basketball team falls to 1-3 on the season with a 70-60 road loss to Cal Poly on Thursday night.

Prince scored 21 points following a career-high 25 point performance at UTEP on Dec. 2. Deja Terrell added eight points and four rebounds for the Aggies. As a team, the Aggies shot 46-percent from the floor and were outrebounded 38-27.

New Mexico State, who remains displaced due to state guidelines prohibiting the Aggies from playing or even practicing in Las Cruces, now heads to Malibu for a showdown with Pepperdine. The game is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 12 at 2 p.m. (MT). The game will air on the WCC Network.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports