NMSU comes up short at Cal Poly, 70-60

SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA (KTSM)– Aaliyah Prince scored 20-plus points for the second consecutive game, but it would not be enough as the New Mexico State women’s basketball team falls to 1-3 on the season with a 70-60 road loss to Cal Poly on Thursday night.

Prince scored 21 points following a career-high 25 point performance at UTEP on Dec. 2. Deja Terrell added eight points and four rebounds for the Aggies. As a team, the Aggies shot 46-percent from the floor and were outrebounded 38-27.

New Mexico State, who remains displaced due to state guidelines prohibiting the Aggies from playing or even practicing in Las Cruces, now heads to Malibu for a showdown with Pepperdine. The game is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 12 at 2 p.m. (MT). The game will air on the WCC Network.