LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – New Mexico State head football coach Jerry Kill has not been at practice this week due to a medical issue, KTSM learned on Tuesday, and NMSU would not yet comment on if Kill would be able to coach the Aggies’ rivalry game on the road at New Mexico in Albuquerque on Saturday night.

NMSU athletic director Mario Moccia said that Kill was, “under the weather,” in an interview with KTSM on Tuesday afternoon. Kill’s weekly Tuesday press conference was also canceled.

“We certainly wish him (the best) and hope for a quick and speedy recovery,” Moccia said.

No timeline was given by the university for Kill’s return to coaching the Aggies this week. Assistant Head Coach and Offensive Coordinator Tim Beck has taken over the day-to-day operations of the program while Kill is away.

According to the Albuquerque Journal, New Mexico head coach Danny Gonzales wished Kill the best when asked about it at his weekly press conference on Tuesday afternoon.

“I hope Coach Kill’s okay. I hope he’s here on Saturday. I’ll pray for him, because he adds to this game. He’s done a great job down there,” Gonzales said. “The family tree of football that I (came) up in with Dennis Franchione and with (Rocky Long) and all those guys, Jerry Kill has been part of that family, so I’ve known him. He’s a great football coach and I hope he’s here on Saturday. Normally you don’t talk to people (you’re playing that week). If there’s something concerning, I’ll call him and tell him that I’m praying for him.”

https://x.com/ColinDeaverTV/status/1701662112656023588?s=20

NMSU lost on the road at Liberty, 33-17, last Saturday to drop to 1-2 in Kill’s second season with the Aggies. He led NMSU to a 7-6 campaign and a Quick Lane Bowl victory in his first season at the helm in 2022.

Well-chronicled health issues, including stage IV cancer and epileptic seizures, eventually forced Kill to step down as Minnesota’s head coach in 2015. He then bounced around college athletics as an assistant coach and administrator, before getting hired by NMSU as the head coach in November, 2021.

Kill said at his introductory press conference when he was hired by NMSU that his health had improved immensely, thanks to great doctors, an improved diet, weight loss and more sleep at night.

NMSU would not disclose the specifics of Kill’s current ailment that has kept him out of practice this week.

NMSU and UNM are slated to kickoff the Rio Grande Rivalry clash at 6 p.m. on Saturday in Albuquerque.