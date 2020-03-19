NMSU cancels spring football due to COVID-19

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – New Mexico State Athletics announced on Thursday that spring football practices, as well as the 2020 Spring Game, have been canceled due to COVID-19.

Update on spring practice, which was scheduled to begin Wednesday, April 1. https://t.co/p5lXvp4o8x — NM State Football (@NMStateFootball) March 19, 2020

The decision to cancel spring practices, including the annual Spring Game, was made in accordance with recommendations by New Mexico State University, as well as national and state health officials to mitigate the further spread of the coronavirus pandemic.



“These decisions have been made with the health and safety of our student-athletes as our top priority,” New Mexico State Director of Athletics Mario Moccia said.



New Mexico State’s spring practice season was slated to begin Wednesday, April 1, inside Aggie Memorial Stadium. The Spring Game was set for Saturday, April 25.

While most programs across the country are unable to participate in spring ball, it hits the Aggies hard. Starting quarterback Josh Adkins announced just a couple weeks ago that he is transferring. Junior college transfer Jonah Johnson and redshirt freshman Weston Eget were set to compete for the starting job this spring, but now head coach Doug Martin will have to see the competition play out when the Aggies open fall camp in August.

New Mexico State opens the season on Saturday, August 29 at UCLA.