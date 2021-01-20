NMSU begins practice Friday, spring games likely moving out of state

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — Tuesday’s announcement by the Office of the Governor to relax restrictions for college sports has paved the way for the New Mexico State (NMSU) football team to finally get back on the field.

The Aggies held one practice last fall before being shutdown by the governor, ultimately leading NMSU to postpone their season to the spring. They were one of just three FBS schools not playing this past fall and would be the only program in the country to play games this spring.

However, the restrictions being lifted by the state only apply to collegiate practices. So, while the Aggies will be able to begin practicing on Friday in Las Cruces, their three game slate that is scheduled to be played at Aggies Memorial Stadium will likely have to be moved out of state.

“We really don’t know if and when games will be allowed to take place in the state, so it behooves us to make plans outside the state,” said NMSU director of athletics Mario Moccia. “We have talked — semi-officially — with a couple different locations in the state of Texas to potentially have those football games. Also, those games could turn into road games.”

NMSU’s games against Tarleton State (Feb. 20) and Dixie State (Mar. 6) could be moved to Utah and Texas respectively, however, the Aggies’ game against New Mexico Highlands (Feb. 27) would have to be relocated to a neutral site unless the governor rolls back additional restrictions within the next month.