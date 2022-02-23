LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — A basketball player at New Mexico State University was arrested on misdemeanor assault charges on Wednesday morning, according to Doña Ana County Detention Center records.

Detention Records show Mario McKinney, 21, was booked at 12:18 a.m. Wednesday morning for Assault Against a Household Member (Misdemeanor) by the Las Cruces Police Department (LCPD). He was released on a Personal Recognizance bond. According to LCPD, the incident happened at an apartment complex in the 300 block of E. Union near the University.

McKinney, a sophomore guard on this year’s Aggies team, has played in 25 games this season. He averaged 3.8 points per game and scored four points in NMSU’s win at Seattle U on Monday.

As of 6:30 p.m., arrest documents have not been filed with the Doña Ana County Clerk’s Office. KTSM will update this story as additional information becomes available.

