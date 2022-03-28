LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) — Greg Heiar got his first look inside the Pan American Center on Monday where he was formally introduced as the 27th men’s basketball head coach at New Mexico State University.

Sporting a crimson blazer, Heiar was quick to thank all of his former players, and did not shy away from the expectations that go hand-in-hand with Aggies basketball, even making mention of, “history repeating itself” while looking up at the 1970 Final Four banner. Those expectations are even higher than five years ago when Chris Jans was hired, after he led NMSU to their first NCAA Tournament win in nearly three decades this past season before being hired as Mississippi State’s head coach.

Officially official 🤝@CoachGreGHeiar – the 27th head coach in our program's history. #AggieUp pic.twitter.com/LRfKYpKshR — NM State MBB (@NMStateMBB) March 28, 2022

Heiar comes from the same coaching tree as Jans, having played and coached with him at Chipola and Wichita State.

“I’ve done it one time before at Chipola,” said Heiar. “We were 32-5, we took over a program where [Jans] was the head coach, and I was the assistant. We turned it around in one year. He left [for another job] and I took it to another level. I’m excited about this opportunity, I’m not scared to replace Chris Jans, and he’d be the first one to tell you guys that I’m the right man for the job.”

Most recently, Heiar was coaching at the junior college level at Northwest Florida State where he led the Raiders to the junior college national championship earlier this month. The Raiders’ NJCAA Division I National Championship was the culmination of a remarkable turnaround from the previous campaign where Northwest Florida State went just 6-15 in 2020-21. With Heiar leading the way this season, the Raiders increased their win total by 25 games en route to the title of the nation’s best NJCAA club.

After being an assistant for the majority of his coaching career, Heiar is ready for the ultimate challenge of being a Division I men’s basketball head coach.

“The way that things have been done here, the fan support, the community, the university… it’s just a perfect fit,” said Heiar. “The good lord saved [this opportunity] for this day.”

After coaching with Jans at Chipola and again at Wichita State under Gregg Marshall, Heiar went on to be an assistant at LSU and ETSU, before winning it all at Northwest Florida State. He also coached under Larry Eustachy at Southern Miss.

“We certainly followed his success at Northwest Florida State and winning the national championship, but I’ve been following him for several years just in case we ever lost Chris Jans,” said NMSU director of athletics Mario Moccia. “It came to pass where it all came together.”

The real work begins now for Heiar, who is still working to put together a coaching staff. Another thing to watch for is how many players from the Aggies’ 2021-22 roster stick around. Multiple players had rallied behind former associate head coach James Miller to get the job, who will now join Jans as an assistant at Mississippi State, according to college basketball insider Jon Rothstein. Then again, with his resume and pedigree of work, it’s clear Heiar is comfortable putting together competitive teams year-by-year.

