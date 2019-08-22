NMSU, Adkins confident in offense

LAS CRUCES, NM (KTSM) – New Mexico State’s Josh Adkins is one of just a handful of sophomores returning as the starter at the quarterback position. Adkins is young, but he has experience, throwing for 13 touchdowns as a freshman in 2018.

Adkins and the Aggies’ offense continues to get better every time they touch the practice field. The 6’2, 217 lbs. quarterback certainly stands to benefit from the playing time he saw last season. He also has the trust of his head coach.

“When you have an experienced quarterback coming back, particularly one that has had the success that Josh [Adkins] has had, that gives you another level of confidence,” said NMSU head coach Doug Martin. “It enables you to do more offensively and the team is just more comfortable.”

It wasn’t all glory. Adkins had his fair share of freshman struggles last season. He completed just over 56% of his passes and threw nine interceptions. It is something he is working to improve in his second year as the starter.

“I’ve been working really hard on my completion percentage. I’ve worked a lot on my turnover margin,” said Adkins. “I just need to get the ball in the right people’s hands. That comes with identifying coverages and matchups. I just have to be crisper with my reads.”

The Aggies will open the season on the road on Saturday, August 31 against No. 23 Washington State.