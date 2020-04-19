NM State’s Trevelin Queen hoping to be selected in NBA Draft

LAS CRUCES, NEW MEXICO (KTSM) – The NBA Draft is still two months away – and could be delayed even longer as the league continues to assess its plans moving forward to attempt to resume play when and if COVID-19 improves in the United States.

Though the draft process is still in its early stages, New Mexico State guard Trevelin Queen has hopes of being selected.

Queen led the Aggies in scoring this past season at just over 13 points per game, despite missing three weeks with a knee injury. An explosive athlete, the Maryland native is projected as a late-second round selection, if he’s even drafted at all.

However, that doesn’t worry Queen, or NMSU coach Chris Jans. They both think Queen has what it takes to make an NBA roster and he certainly has the raw tools.

“I feel like I can bring energy on both sides of the court, I can be a 2-way player offensively and defensively,” Queen said. “I feel like I can be a talent on both ends of the court and efficient on both ends of the court. Just bring that energy and that hype every day, in the locker room, on the court, wherever I need it at.”

So far, Queen has been contacted by four NBA teams: the Los Angeles Clippers, San Antonio Spurs, Utah Jazz and Washington Wizards have all reached out to Queen to interview him early in the draft process.

“He has an NBA body and quick-twitch muscle, which they love,” Jans said. “He’s quick to the ball, his second jump is explosive. He’s got great instincts.”

An underdog and a late-bloomer since his days playing high school basketball, potentially going undrafted doesn’t faze Queen. He’s ready and willing to put the work in to see his dream come true.