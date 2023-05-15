LAS VEGAS, Nev. – The opening round of NCAA Men’s Golf Regionals kicked off on Monday. With a pair of New Mexico State Aggies competing in the Las Vegas Regional, the competition at Bear’s Best Las Vegas was red-hot.



After one round, Aidan Thomas is leading the way for NM State. After sitting at one-over at the turn, Thomas hit his stride on the back nine. After eagling hole 12, Thomas pieced together back-to-back birdies on 13 and 14 to bring his score to two-under. Thomas once again birdied on 17 to briefly get to three-under before a bogey on 18 solidified an opening round 70 (-2), which has him tied for 33rd overall.



Garrison Smith fired an eagle on his second hole of the opening round, getting off to a white-hot start. By the turn, Smith remained at one-under after shooting a 35. Similarly to Thomas, Smith was a bit streaky on the back nine. After a pair of bogeys on 11 and 13, Smith rallied for birdies on 14 and 17 to finish even after the turn. All in all, the senior kicked off his final collegiate tournament with a one-under 71, leaving him tied for 42nd overall.



Both Smith and Thomas will tee off from the first hole tomorrow and will be paired with players from Kansas City and Lehigh. Smith will go first among the Aggies at 10:31 a.m. MT with Thomas shortly after (10:53 a.m. MT).



Round One Notes

Garrison Smith will tee off at 10:31 a.m. MT on Tuesday and will be paired with Mesa Falleur (Kansas City, +2) and David Hurly (Lehigh, +4).

Smith kicked off his opening round with an eagle on hole two.

The senior is competing in his final collegiate tournament.

Aidan Thomas will tee off at 10:53 a.m. MT on Tuesday and will be paired with Daniel Gutgesell (Kansas City, E) and Yuxuan Song (Lehigh, +1)

Thomas finishes the opening round tied for fifth on Par 3 scoring (2.75) and tied for seventh on Par 5 holes (4.00).

Thomas eagled the Par 5 12th hole for NM State’s second eagle of the day.