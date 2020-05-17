NM State’s Joseph enters NCAA transfer portal

LAS CRUCES, NEW MEXICO (KTSM) – New Mexico State junior guard Dajour Joseph has entered the NCAA transfer portal, sources told KTSM on Saturday.

Joseph played in just three games, logging a total of six minutes for the Aggies during the 2019-20 campaign. A myriad of injuries sidelined Joseph for much of the season; the last game he played was on November 26 against South Florida.

Joseph will leave Las Cruces hoping to be granted a medical redshirt, in which case he will still have two years of eligibility remaining. If not, he will have just one more season left.

Joseph began his career at La Salle, playing two seasons before transferring to South Plains College for one season. At the junior college level, Joseph averaged 3.6 points per game.