LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – The Football Writers Association of America, in conjunction with the Allstate Sugar Bowl, announced its 12 finalists for the 2023 Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year Award on Tuesday.

Left off the list, much to some of the college football community’s surprise, New Mexico State football head coach Jerry Kill.

Where is Jerry Kill.. — Taylor McHargue (@TMcHargue16) December 5, 2023

Jerry Kill? — Coach Brian Anderson (@CoachAnderson15) December 5, 2023

Where is Jerry Kill? This Flames fan demands justice for NMSU!!! — Phil Pomeroy (@RealPhilPomeroy) December 5, 2023

No Jerry Kill is a travesty. Guy leads one of the historically worst programs in the nation to 10 wins and a win at Auburn. Wow. — Matthew Aguilar (@MatthewAguilar5) December 6, 2023

The finalists announced were David Braun of Northwestern; Jamey Chadwell of Liberty; Kalen DeBoer of Washington; Eliah Drinkwitz of Missouri; Jedd Fisch of Arizona; Rhett Lashlee of SMU; Chuck Martin of Miami (Ohio); Mike Norvell of Florida State; Barry Odom of UNLV; Nick Saban of Alabama; Steve Sarkisian of Texas; and Jon Sumrall of Troy.

I want to make it very clear that I am not trying to discredit any of the finalists named for the award, as all of them played with the cards they were dealt and led their respective programs to success in 2023.

Also have to mention that the Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year Award finalist field is pretty stacked. The award winner this season will be chosen from among a list that includes one repeat finalist and two other finalists from previous seasons, including one who is now a nine-time finalist. Eight of the finalists won conference championships this year, including three who will compete in the upcoming College Football Playoff; seven of the honorees are first-time finalists.

With that being said, leaving the man known as college football’s ‘fix-it guy’ off the list after leading New Mexico State to one of its most successful seasons in program history is tough.

New Mexico State carried the reputation as one of the worst college football programs at the FBS level before and for part of Kill’s first season as NMSU’s head coach in 2022.

Kill is currently in his second year as head coach at New Mexico State and has already led the program to a huge turnaround.

In 2022, Kill and his Aggies team exceeded expectations as they put together a 7-6 season that included a win in the Quick Lane Bowl over Bowling Green. That was NMSU’s fifth bowl game appearance in program history and first since 2017.

In 2023, year two of the Kill era, the Aggies exceeded expectations and took it to a whole different level.

New Mexico State has put together a 10-4 season so far. This is just the second time in NMSU football history that a team has collected a double-digit win season and the first time since 1960. That 1960 Aggies squad went 11-0, which included a win over Utah State in the Sun Bowl.

During the 10-win campaign, New Mexico State qualified for a bowl game for the second year a row, a feat that NMSU hadn’t done in 63 years. Also, in its first year as members of Conference USA, New Mexico State finished second place in the league with a 7-1 league record and secured a spot in the CUSA championship game, where they would suffer a 49-35 defeat to CFP No. 24 Liberty.

Arguably, the biggest highlight of NMSU’s 2023 season came on Nov. 18. New Mexico State, who headed into its game against SEC program Auburn as 26.5-point underdogs, handed the Tigers a 31-10 loss at Jordan-Hare Stadium. NMSU entered the day having never beaten an SEC team in 27 tries. It was also the Aggies’ first win over a Power-5 team since they beat Minnesota in 2011, a Golden Gophers team coached at the time by Jerry Kill.

Those are just some of the major, historic feats New Mexico State accomplished in the 2023 season, its second season under Kill. There is a long list of accomplishments Kill and this year’s NMSU squad have done already.

Kill has never been one to pay too much attention to individual accolades. Kill will continue to prepare his squad for its next and final game of the 2023 season. NMSU will play Fresno State in the 2023 Isleta New Mexico Bowl on Dec. 16 at te University of New Mexico’s University Stadium in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

The 2023 recipient of the 2023 Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year Award will be announced on Wed., Dec. 20. The official presentation will be at a reception Sat., Jan. 6, 2024, in Houston, the site of the College Football Playoff National Championship.