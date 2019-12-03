NM State’s Buford headed to NFLPA Collegiate Bowl

LAS CRUCES, N.M. – NM State football defensive back Ray Buford Jr. will have an opportunity to showcase his talents in front of scouts, player personnel staff, general managers and head coaches from all 32 NFL teams.

The draft-eligible redshirt senior has accepted an invitation to the NFL Players Association (NFLPA) Collegiate Bowl. The contest is scheduled for Jan. 18, 2020, at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, Calif.

The game will be televised on the NFL Network. Former NFL head coaches Hue Jackson and Marvin Lewis will coach the two teams – American and National.

Buford Jr. played in 22 contests in two seasons at NM State, logging 54 total tackles, including 2.0 tackles for loss. He recorded three pass breakups in his career as an Aggie and earned his first interception at BYU in 2018.

The native of Detroit, Mich., came to NM State from Independence Community College, where he he recorded 18 total tackles, forced two fumbles and carded six pass breakups in 12 games. He began his collegiate career at Minnesota and tallied 16 total tackles and three pass breakups in seven games for the Gophers.

Buford Jr. is the first Aggie to participate in the game since defensive back Winston Rose in 2016. Fellow defensive back Jonte Green participated in the 2012 game and was named Defensive MVP after recording four tackles, three pass breakups and an interception.