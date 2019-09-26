NM State’s Brown named Campbell Trophy Semifinalist

LAS
CRUCES, N.M. – New Mexico State
football senior kicker Dylan Brown is a semifinalist for the prestigious
National Football Foundation (NFF) William V. Campbell Trophy. The
award is given to a collegiate football student-athlete with the best
combination of academic success, community service and on-field performance.
Initially named a nominee for the award in late August, Brown was one of the 185 semifinalists announced today by the NFF. The NFF will reveal the 12-14 award finalists on Oct. 30, with each of them receiving an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship as a member of the 2019 NFF National Scholar-Athlete.
Finalists will travel to New York City for the 62nd NFF Annual Awards Dinner on Dec. 10, where their accomplishments will be highlighted. During the event, one member of the class will be declared as the winner of the 30th Campbell Trophy and have his postgraduate scholarship increased to $25,000.
Candidates for the award must
be seniors or graduate students in their final year of eligibility, have a
grade point average of at least 3.2 on a 4.0 scale, have outstanding football
ability as a first-team player and have demonstrated strong leadership and
citizenship.
Brown, who transferred to NM State after spending his freshman year at Phoenix College, has handled the Aggies’ field-goal and kickoff responsibilities since stepping foot on campus. He finished his sophomore campaign 13-of-17 on field-goal attempts, connecting on both of his kicks in NM State’s win against Utah State in the 2017 NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl.
Last season, the native of Chandler, Ariz., was 10-of-15 on field-goal attempts, drilling a career-long 49-yarder at Utah State. He was a perfect 35-of-35 on point-after attempts, giving him 64 consecutive makes dating back to his sophomore year.
Brown, who is majoring in kinesiology, currently ranks first in the Aggie record book in career field-goal percentage and third in career extra-point percentage. He is 3-of-5 on field-goal attempts with a season-long of 46 yards and a perfect 10-of-10 on point-after attempts this year. He has connected on field-goal attempts in three consecutive games, dating back to the contest at No. 2 Alabama (9/7).
Brown and NM State begin a two-game homestand this weekend, starting with Fresno State. Kickoff between the Aggies and Bulldogs is set for 6 p.m. MT Saturday, Sept. 28. Single-game and season tickets for the Aggies’ remaining home slate can be purchased at the Pan American Center or by calling 833-AGGIEUP.