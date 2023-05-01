LAS CRUCES, N.M. – After two New Mexico State football players were invited to NFL rookie mini camps on Sunday, linebacker Trevor Brohard joins the group on Monday with a spot at the San Francisco 49ers training camp.

As a senior, Brohard finished second on the team 69 tackles, trailing Chris Ojoh. The Los Lunas, N.M., native started all 13 games for the Aggies in 2022. Brohard recorded his first career interception in the Quick Lane Bowl, his final collegiate game.

A well-known force among FBS Independents, Brohard added a two-yard sack in the New Mexico contest and ied for fourth on the team with 5.0 tackles for a loss on the season, including a team-high 2.5 in the win over the in-state rival.

Brohard recorded at least one stop in each of the Aggies 13 contests and notched a season-high ten tackles against New Mexico. As a senior, he had five or more tackles in nine games. The linebacker also has shown success against defending the pass and broke up a pass in the Aggies win over Hawaii.

Brohard joins Chris Ojoh (New Orleans Saints) and Lazarus Williams (Miami Dolphins) as members of the 2022 Aggies who have earned a shot at the National Football League.