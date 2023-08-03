LAS CRUCES, N.M. – New Mexico State wide receiver Jonathan Brady and center Canaan Yarro were each named to a preseason watch list on Thursday.

The Louisville Sports Commission announced that Brady has been named to the preseason watch list for the 2023 Paul Hornung Award presented by Texas Roadhouse.

The Paul Hornung Award is given annually by the LSC to the most versatile player in major college football. Hornung is considered by many to be the most versatile player in the history of college football and pro football and is a member of both the College and Pro Football Hall of Fame. More information about the Paul Hornung Award is available at www.paulhornungaward.com.



Last season, Brady appeared in all 13 games and compiled nearly 600 all-purpose yards on the ground, through the air and on special teams. Brady ranked third on the team in receiving yards with 310, second on the team in receptions (23) and was tied for second on the Aggie team in receiving touchdowns.



The freshman also served as the Aggies’ primary kick returner – collecting 200 return yards on just 10 returns. Brady’s ability to make plays earned him 10 carries for which he turned into 101 total rushing yards on the season.

Thursday, The Wuerffel Foundation announced redshirt junior Canaan Yarro has been added to the 2023 Wuerffel Trophy Watch List.



The Wuerffel Trophy, named after 1996 Heisman Trophy winner Danny Wuerffel, recognizes student-athletes who are inspired to serve others and make positive impacts on society with award winners including Tim Tebow (Florida), Sam Acho (Texas), Matt Barkley (USC) and most recently Dillan Gibbons (Florida State).



Semifinalists for the award will be announced on November 2, and finalists will be announced on November 28. The formal announcement of the 2023 recipient is scheduled to be made during the Home Depot College Football Awards on ESPN on December 7 or 8.



Yarro, a native of Provo, Utah, is entering his second season with the NM State program after helping lead the Crimson and White to a 7-6 record and a bowl victory one season ago. In 2022, Yarro was named Second Team College Football Network All-Independent after a dominant season on the front line.



Ahead of the 2023 season, Yarro has been named a 2023 HERO Sports Preseason Group of Five Third Team All-American and received recognition as a member on the Athlon Sports Preseason All-Conference USA fourth team.