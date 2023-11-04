RUSTON, Louisiana — The New Mexico State women’s soccer team (10-5-3, 6-0-2 CUSA) will take on Liberty (15-2-1, 5-2-1 CUSA) in the Conference USA Tournament Championship game on Sunday at Robert Mack Caruthers Field.

New Mexico State has the chance to win its second consecutive conference tournament championship. Last year, the Aggies won the WAC Tournament and this year things look different as New Mexico State aims to win the CUSA tournament in its first year in the conference.

New Mexico State already claimed the CUSA regular season title.

NMSU will face off against fellow newcomer Liberty in the tournament final on Sunday.

Last time these two teams met, the Aggies snapped the Lady Flames’ NCAA-record 24-match unbeaten streak with a 2-0 win in Lynchburg, Va., back on Sept. 30.

New Mexico State and Liberty will go head-to-head for a bid to the NCAA Tournament on Sunday. Kickoff is set for 12:00 p.m. MT. The game will stream on ESPN+.