LAS CRUCES, N.M. – New Mexico State women’s basketball coach Jody Adams announced on Tuesday that the Aggies will open the 2023-24 season at home vs. Pac-12 foe Arizona.

NM State is set to begin their first year as members of Conference USA, and their second under Adams at the helm. The Aggies will play 13 non-conference games, starting at home Nov. 6 against the Wildcats

The regular season will begin with the 2021 National Finalists making the 279-mile trip to the Pan American Center. While no members of the 2021 roster are left in Tucson, legendary head coach Adia Barnes is still leading the Wildcats, as she has since 2016. The Arizona squad fell to Maryland in the Round of 32 a season ago, but their 22-10 mark was their fifth consecutive season with at least 20 wins.

There will be several other notable games for the Aggies, including a pair of MTE’s. First, the team will fly to Brooklyn for the LIU Classic over Thanksgiving weekend. They will take on Hampton and Cal State Bakersfield in back-to-back days on Nov. 24-25 in the Steinberg Wellness Center.

The Aggies will also travel to Clarksville, Tenn. in December. Austin Peay will host NM State along with Troy and Stephen F. Austin for their first-ever APSU Christmas Tournament. The Aggies will take on the Trojans on the 20th, and the hosting Governors on the 21st. NM State is scheduled to play both Troy and Austin Peay for the first time in program history.

Rivalries will be renewed this fall on Dec. 2 when Adams’ squad makes the 224-mile trek up I-25 to take on the Lobos. The in-state showdown produced two closely-contested games a year ago, including a thrilling 73-64 overtime home win in Adams’ first matchup with New Mexico.

The WAC fire will be temporarily rekindled two weeks later on Dec. 16 when the Aggies host Utah Valley. The team shut out the Wolverines in overtime a year ago, winning 63-57 in Orem, Utah.

On Dec. 30, The UT Arlington Mavericks will present one final test before gearing up for CUSA action. NM State will hit the road with their eyes on a fourth consecutive victory over the former WAC foes, most recently highlighted by a 69-60 win in February.

The CUSA slate is set to begin a week later (Jan. 6) in El Paso against UTEP.

2023-24 NM State Non-Conference Schedule

Monday, Nov. 6 – Arizona

Friday, Nov. 10 – at UTSA

Sunday, Nov. 12 – at Incarnate Word

Saturday, Nov. 18 – Portland State

Friday, Nov. 24 – Hampton (LIU Classic)

Saturday, Nov. 25 – Cal State Bakersfield (LIU Classic)

Saturday, Dec. 2 – at New Mexico

Tuesday, Dec. 5 – UC Irvine

Tuesday, Dec. 12 – Western New Mexico

Saturday, Dec. 16 – Utah Valley

Tuesday, Dec. 20 – vs. Troy University (APSU Christmas Tournament)

Wednesday, Dec. 21 – at Austin Peay (APSU Christmas Tournament)

Saturday, Dec. 30 – at UT Arlington