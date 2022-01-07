NM State women’s game vs. UTRGV postponed due to COVID-19

DENVER – Due to COVID-19 protocols within the New Mexico State women’s basketball program, the Aggies will be unable to play their scheduled WAC game against UTRGV on Saturday, Jan. 8

The schools are working on rescheduling the contest. Once an agreed upon date and time has been reached, it will be announced.

It is the fourth consecutive New Mexico State women’s basketball game to be postponed due to COVID-19 cases within NMSU’s program. The Aggies have yet to play a WAC game because of it.

As of now, NMSU is slated to host Lamar at 2 p.m. on Jan. 10 in a makeup date of a postponed contest from Jan. 6. It is not yet known if the game will be played as scheduled.