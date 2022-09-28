LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – New Mexico State women’s basketball began official practices for the upcoming 2022-23 season on Wednesday.

It was the first official practice for the Aggies in the new era under head coach Jody Adams.

“It is the light of the direction that we are going at here, the season is just right around the corner,” said NM State women’s basketball head coach Jody Adams. “It is just great to be out on the floor and just understand that we’ve got 30 practices here to get ready for our first game.”

This will be Adams’ first year as head coach for New Mexico State. She takes over a program that was led by former NM State head coach Brooke Atkinson the last five seasons. The Aggies haven’t posted a winning season since 2018. The goal for Adams at New Mexico State is to “move the bar”.

With the change in the coaching staff, a difference is already being felt by the team.

“There is a big difference. There is a lot of motivation and a lot of learning,” said NM State senior guard Tayelin Grays, a student-athlete that has spent her entire collegiate career with the Aggies. “We are getting a lot of skill work here. The coaches put in the time with us so we know we are all going through this together and we are doing this together.”

Grays is one of nine returners from last season’s team that is listed on the 2022-23 roster right now. As for new comers, there are six of them listed on the current roster. These practices before the start of the regular season will be important for the Aggies as they look to continue to build their new culture in year one under Adams.

“We really wanted to come in and lock in on our culture and what our culture is about,” said Adams. “There is a big belief in really believing ourselves. First and foremost, believing in each other, so we spent a lot of time with our culture and just building those bonds and relationships with these young women.”

“The goal for us is to start to mesh, play better, learn about each other, learn about our 20 square feet, handle our business and everything will be taken care of.” said Grays.

Wondering what the ’20 square feet’ term means to the Aggies. Here’s head coach Adams on what it is.

“Our 20 square feet is something that you should be something you are very consistent in. If you are a great three-point shooter, I should see it everyday. If you are great at getting downhill, I should see it everyday, it should not be every other day,” said Adams. “If you are great at getting in the passing lanes, rotating and taking charges, I should see it everyday. “So your 20 square feet is what your behavior shines consistently. Which we know behavior is driven from our heart so it’s what you love.”

NM State’s season opener will come against a Power Five program as the Aggies pay a visit to Pac-12 member Colorado on Nov. 7.