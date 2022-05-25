LAS CRUCES, N.M. – The Aggies continue to build depth through international waters as Spaniard Lucia Yenes will be headed to the Land of Enchantment.



Head Coach Jody Adams-Birch announced Wednesday afternoon that the Spanish guard has committed to play for the Aggies this fall.



Lucia Yenes | F | So. | 6-0 | Madrid, Spain/Baloncesto Torrelodones | Highlights

· Two-time U18 Champion of Madrid – helping lead Baloncesto Torrelodones to back-to-back titles in 2021 and 2022.

· Also served as a vital piece in leading her team to an appearance in the Spanish National Tournament just last season and a runner-up finish in Madrid in 2018-19.

· Key cog in a run to the Zaragosa Tournament title.

· Averaged 16.0 points on an incredible 87.1 percent from the field while also shooting 70 percent from the free-throw line and 33 percent from beyond the arc.

· Brought in 6.3 rebounds in her final season with Baloncesto Torrelodones.

· In addition to playing basketball, Yenes also competed participated in tennis and swimming and diving.

· Joins an Aggie roster that now features seven international student-athletes with players hailing from Japan, Sweden, Senegal, Nigeria and now Spain.

· A daughter of Jose Ignacio Yenes and Maria Dolores Gutierrez, Lucia plans to major in mathematics.

· Also has two siblings – Diego (15) and Isabel (13).



What they’re saying about Lucia

Head Coach Jody Adams-Birch | “Lucia is a great addition to the Aggie family! She brings a tremendous amount of skill and winning pedigree from her time in Madrid. She plays incredibly hard on both ends of the floor that I know the Aggie fans will love. She’s an elite finisher at the basket and has the ability to be a three-level scorer at the forward position.”