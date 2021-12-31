NM State women’s basketball game at Chicago State postponed due to COVID-19

DENVER – Due to COVID-19 protocols within the New Mexico State women’s basketball program, the Aggies will be unable to play their scheduled WAC game against Chicago State on Saturday, Jan. 1.



The two schools have agreed to reschedule the game for Tuesday, Jan. 25 with a tip-off time set for noon (CT) inside Jones Convocation Center.



After having its first two scheduled WAC games postponed, NM State is now scheduled to begin league play on Jan. 6 when it hosts Lamar in the Pan American Center.

Tip-off for the contest against the Cardinals is set for 6 p.m. on Thursday night.

