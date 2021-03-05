NM State women use 17-0 first quarter run to beat Chicago State

CHICAGO – The New Mexico State women’s basketball shot 48.3-percent from the floor and torched Chicago State, 73-40, at Jones Convocation Center in Chicago on Friday afternoon in Western Athletic Conference action.

After the Cougars jumped out to a 5-2 lead, the Aggie offense caught fire. NM State (7-11, 4-5 WAC) finished the first quarter on a 17-0 run, capped by a mid-range jumper at the buzzer from Soufia Inoussa, to take a 19-5 lead into the second quarter.

The Aggies ramped up their press in the second quarter and extended the lead to 25-10 with 6:41 to play in the half. However, both offenses stalled, with neither team scoring until a three from Amanda Soderqvist made it 28-10 at 3:31 mark. From there both offenses picked up before Tayelin Grays made a put-back with two seconds left in the half for a 36-17 Aggie lead at the break. NM State forced 15 turnovers in the first half and shot 5-9 from deep.

Coming out of the half, NM State went on a 15-4 run to extend its lead to 51-21 at the midway point in the quarter and built a 62-29 lead heading into the fourth. Shania Harper and Aaliyah Prince each scored eight in the quarter. The Aggies stayed steady in the fourth for a 73-40 win.

Along with shooting nearly 50-percent, NM State forced 27 turnovers that led to 36 Aggie points. NM State also outrebounded the Cougars 33-26 and outscored CSU inside 40-20.

Prince lead the way for the Aggies with 13 points off the bench with Shania Harper adding 11. Jade Bradley and freshman Molly Kaiser each scored nine points.

The Aggies are now set to wrap-up their regular season tomorrow, March 6, at 12 p.m. (MT) with another showdown with Chicago State in Chicago. The game can be seen on the WAC Digital Network.