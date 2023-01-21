SEATTLE, Washington (KTSM) – New Mexico State women’s basketball snapped their two-game losing streak after they grabbed a 58-50 win over Seattle U at Redhawk Center on Saturday.

FINAL | @NMStateWBB 58, Seattle U 50



Molly Kaiser was the difference down the stretch for NM State, scoring 11 of a game-high 17 points in the fourth quarter #WAChoops pic.twitter.com/MwwXVwxwkd — The Western Athletic Conference (@WACsports) January 22, 2023

Molly Kaiser led the Aggies scoring efforts with 17 points on 6-of-11 shooting from the floor. Kaiser was the only player on NMSU to score double figures. Tayelin Grays scored 9 points on 3-of-7 shooting from the field. Taylor Donaldson, Sylena Peterson, and Shania Harper each had 7 points on the day.

New Mexico State shot 41% (21-51) from the field and 44% (4-9) from three-point land. On defense, NMSU forced Seattle U into 22 turnovers and scored 22 points off of turnovers in the contest. New Mexico State led the game for 39:04.

Seattle U shot 37% (19-51) from the field and 17% (3-18) from three. Seattle U out rebounded NMSU 35-26. The Redhawks scored 32 points in the paint.

Peyton Howard had 13 points on 5-of-11 shooting from the field as she led Seattle U in the scoring department. Mya Moore, who recorded 11 points on 5-of-9 shooting, was the only other player on Seattle U to score in double figures.

After going 1-1 in their last two road games, New Mexico State (10-10, 5-3 WAC) will return to Las Cruces and prepare to face off with Abilene Christian on Thursday, Jan. 26.