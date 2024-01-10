LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – The New Mexico State women’s basketball team will host Florida International in a Conference USA game at the Pan American Center on Thursday night.

This will be NMSU’s first Conference USA contest at home.

New Mexico State (6-8, 0-1 CUSA), under the direction of Jody Adams, enters Thursday’s game on a four-game losing streak. NMSU suffered a 81-72 loss to UTEP at the Don Haskins Center last Saturday to open up league play. New Mexico State looks to avoid an 0-2 start to league play when it takes on FIU. This will be NMSU’s first home game since Dec. 16 when it grabbed a 70-39 win over Utah Valley.

Florida International (10-5, 1-0 CUSA) is on a roll and has won its last four games. FIU opened up league play with a 75-50 win over Jax State at the Ocean Bank Convocation Center last Saturday. FIU is 2-1 in road games so far this season.

Molly Kaiser has been the top performer for New Mexico State. Kaiser is averaging a team-high 15.3 points per game in 33.1 minutes player per game. As a team, NMSU is scoring 63.5 points per game and allowing 58.8 points per game, which ranks second in CUSA in scoring defense.

Mya Kone has been the top performer for FIU. Kone is averaging 12.0 points per game in 15 games played this season. Ajae Yoakum is also a player to watch out for on FIU as she is averaging 11.5 points per game in 29.3 minutes played per game. FIU is CUSA’s leading scoring team as it averages 71.8 points per game as a team. FIU also has the CUSA’s third best defense as it only allows 62.3 points per game.

New Mexico State and FIU will clash at the Pan American Center on Thursday. Tip-off is slated for 6:00 p.m. MT and the game will also stream on ESPN+.