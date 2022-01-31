LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – The New Mexico State women’s basketball team bounced back from a buzzer-beating loss to Grand Canyon on Saturday to beat UTRGV 63-51 on Monday at the Pan American Center.

The Aggies controlled much of the game, a contest that had been rescheduled from Jan. 8, due to COVID-19 cases within the NMSU program.

Tayelin Grays led NMSU with 18 points and 12 rebounds, nine of them on the offensive glass. Molly Kaiser came off the bench to score 10 points for the Aggies.

With the win NM State improved to 7-10, 3-4 in WAC play. NMSU will hit the road to play Cal Baptist and Seattle this weekend.