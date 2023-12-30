ARLINGTON, Texas. – New Mexico State’s road struggles carried into Saturday in DFW, as the Aggies fell to UT-Arlington by a single point, 61-60, despite 25 points and three assists from Molly Kaiser.

The loss marked the third straight defeat for NM State (6-7), all coming away from home. UT Arlington, meanwhile, won its third straight – all over CUSA opponents, improving to 4-8.

In a similar story to the Austin Peay matchup over a week prior, a fourth quarter lead slipped through the fingertips of the visitors. NM State took a rare three-point lead with 5:25 remaining after one of Kaiser’s seven drawn fouls resulted in a made free throw.

A 5-0 UTA run in just over a minute The Aggies held possession with 36.5 seconds remaining as they faced a 57-55 deficit. The ball found its way to Loes Rozing’s hands, where her shot rimmed out and led to a crucial Lady Mavs defensive rebound.

The Aggies would intentionally foul, answer with a quick layup and intentionally foul again. UTA made all four free throws down the stretch, maintaining a four-point lead with less than 10 seconds left.

A Jaila Harding 3-pointer with less than a second remaining brought forth the final score of 61-60, with not enough time left for the visitors to get another chance.

For the first time in program history, NM State is poised to play a conference game as a member of Conference USA, and Jody Adams’ squad will face a very familiar foe. Heading just 40 miles south, the Aggies will stay on the road and take on UTEP on Jan. 6 at 2 p.m. MT.