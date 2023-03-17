LEXINGTON, Kentucky – New Mexico State women’s basketball made history on Friday. The Jody Adams-led Aggies collected their first postseason tournament win in program history after beating UIC (University of Illinois Chicago), 51-41, in the first round of the WBI in Lexington, Kentucky on Friday.

New Mexico State’s Sylena Peterson scored a game-high 19 points to lead the Aggies to victory over the Flames. Peterson accounted for 19 of NMSU’s 25 bench points in the contest. New Mexico State shot 42% from the floor and 38% from three-point range.

On defense, the Aggies forced the Flames to commit 20 turnovers in the game – the 14th time this season they have forced an opponent to 20 or more turnovers in a game.

New Mexico State dominated most of the game as it led for 38:22 of the contest, building as big as a 12-point lead with 2:27 left in the third quarter.

New Mexico State women’s basketball recorded its first postseason win in program history in the first year of the Jody Adams era. Adams improves her record in the postseason to 7-10 overall, 3-7 as a head coach and 2-1 in the WBI.

New Mexico State will now face off against East Tennessee State on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. in the semifinal round of the WBI.