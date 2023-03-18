LEXINGTON, Kentucky – The New Mexico State (18-16, 10-8 WAC) women’s basketball team played its way to a 57-53 win over East Tennessee State in the WBI semifinals at Clive M. Beck Center in Lexington, Kentucky on Saturday.

NMSU locked in its spot in the 2023 WBI Championship game after Saturday’s win.

Offensively, it was not the Aggies best outing in the tournament. NMSU shot 34% from the floor and 6% from the three-point land. The Aggies made only one three-pointer out of 16 attempts. Soufia Inoussa led the team in scoring with 9 points on 4-of-13 shooting from the floor. Molly Kaiser and Sylena Peterson each had eight points.

On defense, New Mexico State forced ETSU into 16 turnovers and scored 19 points off of them. New Mexico State collected 10 steals and out rebounded ETSU, 36-27.

Jakhyia Davis led ETSU in scoring with 16 points on 7-of-10 shooting from the floor. Jiselle Thomas and Courtney Moore each had 12 points for the Buccaneers.

With the win, New Mexico State punched its ticket to the 2023 WBI Championship game. The Aggies will play the winner of the California Baptist/Georgia Southern semifinals game in the finals on Sunday. Tipoff is set for 5:30 p.m. MT/7:30 p.m. ET.