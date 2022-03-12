LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KTSM) – The New Mexico State men’s basketball team grabbed a, xx-xx, win over Abilene Christian in the championship game of the 2022 Hercules Tires WAC Basketball Tournament, which secured the Aggies their ride to the 2022 NCAA Tournament later this month.

This is New Mexico State’s 10th WAC tournament crown and the 23rd time in program history that the Aggies will move onto the NCAA tournament.

The Wildcats jumped out to a, 10-5, lead in the first 4:55 of the game after Mason Coryon hit two free throws.

After the media timeout at the 15:50 mark of the first half, NM State put together a 16-2 run to take a, 21-12, lead with 12:02 to play.

Aggies would go into the locker rooms at halftime with a, 30-12, lead over the Wildcats.

NM State’s Teddy Allen led the team in scoring with 10 points in the first half on 2-of-6 shooting and going a perfect 5-of-5 from the free throw line. Meanwhile, Mahki Morris led the Wildcats in scoring with seven points in the first half.

After halftime, the Aggies would outscore the Wildcats, 14-9, in the first 6:04 of the second half to build a 44-30 lead.

From that point on the Wildcats would get only as close as nine points at the 10:12 mark of the second half before the Aggies extended their lead back to double digits, 49-38, after a successful turnaround jumper from Johnny McCants moments later.

The Aggies continued to lead by double digits the whole way to secure themselves a, 66-52, win when the final buzzer went off and give them their 10th WAC Tournament championship and an automatic bid to this year’s NCAA Tournament.

Teddy Allen secured the WAC Tournament Most Valuable Player honor.

NM State saw four players score in double-digits; Teddy Allen (10 points), Clayton Henry (15 points), Jabari Rice (11 points) and Mario McKinney Jr. (10 points).

The Aggies shot 37.7 percent from the field on 20-of-53 shooting and shot only 32 percent from three point land on 8-of-25 shooting.

The Aggies controlled the boards out rebounding the Wildcats, 44-28, and also outscored ACU in second chance points, 13-5.

Next up for NM State, who recorded their 26th win of the season, is to wait to see where they place in the NCAA tournament bracket on Selection Sunday which will be on March 13.

The 68-team men’s field will be announced at 6 p.m. ET on CBS.