LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – Jonathan Brady, one of New Mexico State football’s top wide receivers the last two years, announced on social media that he would enter his name into the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Brady made the announcement on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Thursday.

Thank you New Mexico State 🫶🏾 ! pic.twitter.com/gCScW0j0eC — JONATHAN “ballgame” BRADY (@_jonathanbrady6) December 21, 2023 The product out of Las Vegas, Nevada was one of Diego Pavia’s top targets the last two years. In 2023, Brady led all NMSU wide receivers in receiving yards (621), receptions (39), and in receiving yards per game (41.40). Brady also had four touchdown catches for the Aggies in the 2023 season.

In 2022, his freshman year, Brady appeared in 13 games, making nine starts as a true freshman. Brady finished second on the team in receiving (310 yards) and led the team in kick returns (200 yards). He also finished seventh on the team with 101 rushing yards.

Brady has been an integral part of New Mexico State’s offense the last two years. In 2023, New Mexico State won ten games, qualified for its second straight bowl game, and played in the Conference USA championship game in its first year as a member of the conference.

Last year, New Mexico State finished the first year of the Jerry Kill era with a 7-6 record and won the 2022 Quick Lane Bowl, its first bowl game win since 2017.

There is a chance Brady can return to New Mexico State for 2024.

Fellow NMSU wide receiver Trent Hudson, who had 10 touchdown catches for the Aggies in 2023, entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on Dec. 7. About two weeks later, Hudson announced on X that he would be returning to New Mexico State for the 2024 season.