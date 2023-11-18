LYNCHBURG, Va. – In its first season in Conference USA, New Mexico State volleyball will play for the league championship after beating Florida International on Saturday morning in the CUSA Tournament Semifinals.

Ryleigh Whitekettle and Kacia Brown put on all-around dominant performances in the Aggies’ semifinal matchup with Florida International on Saturday afternoon. Whitekettle dropped in 15 kills on just 17 swings, good for an .824 hitting percentage. Brown became the first Aggie to drop double-digit blocks in a match this season with 11.

The Aggies took down the Panthers in four sets, and moved on to the CUSA Tournament Championship. FIU’s season came to a close at 13-19, while NM State improved to 21-9. Waiting for them is nationally-ranked Western Kentucky, which upended UTEP in five sets earlier in the day.

The Aggies hit .593 in the first set, with 18 kills and just two errors on 27 attempts. Five different Aggies earned a kill in the first nine points, as NM State pulled ahead 8-1. Whitekettle continued her hot streak, with five kills on as many swings. Brown poured in four kills and a pair of blocks en route to a ten-point win in the first set.

The Aggies dropped their lone set of the match in the second. Brown id pour in another three kills and four blocks, while Whitekettle added another three flawless kills, starting the match eight-for-eight. A 9-4 start for the Aggies prompted a Panther timeout, while NM State was hitting .605 as a team at the point. From that point on in the set, FIU’s Syra Tacnhin dropped in six kills and an ace, keeping the Panthers hanging around. NM State pulled ahead 22-20 on a Mari Sharp kill, but FIU responded to take five of the next six points. Yasso Amin dropped in back-to-back aces in the run, propelling the Panthers to a narrow 25-23 win.

The two sides traded the first six points before Starr Williams poured in three kills and an ace in an 8-1 run that put the higher seed ahead 11-4. FIU would be unable to cut the lead to any less than five for the rest of the set, and the Aggies pulled even further away towards the end. The set ended on a 9-3 run, where the Aggies shortly took a 25-14 victory.

Despite just one tie and no lead changes, the fourth set was deceptively back-and-forth. After a 4-4 tie, the match stayed within a three-point margin for the next 17 points, before Kacia Brown notched a kill and a block solo on back-to-back points. The block prompted a media timeout while the Aggies led 15-11. Brown’s hot streak came in the midst of a 4-0 run; the longest by either team in the frame. Later, back-to-back FIU errors gave NM State a 22-17 advantage. The two teams split the last six points, before the match ended in the most fitting way possible; Ryleigh Whitekettle’s 15th kill.

Head Coach Mike Jordan, on the victory over FIU: “Really solid performance overall today. We wobbled passing it and made some passive errors in set two that cost us that set. We bounced back well in set three. Hitting .400 as a team in a semifinal match is a big deal. 14 blocks in four sets is a big deal. Playing in a championship game versus a nationally-ranked opponent is a big deal too.”