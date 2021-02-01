NM State to host “home” basketball games at Eastwood High School

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — New Mexico State (NMSU) basketball will play their “home” games at Eastwood High School, NMSU director of athletics Mario Moccia and Ysleta Independent School District (YISD) officials announced on Monday.

The Aggies will host Western Athletic Conference (WAC) foe California Baptist on Friday, Feb. 5 and again on Saturday, Feb. 6. Tip-off times are scheduled for 6 p.m. MT.

Due to state health and safety guidelines in the state of New Mexico, NMSU is only permitted to practice in Las Cruces. However, the Aggies cannot play games at the Pan American Center. Last week, the NMSU men’s basketball team hosted Western New Mexico at the Don Haskins Center.

