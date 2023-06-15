LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – New Mexico State will hire Oregon pitching coach Jake Angier as its new head baseball coach, a source confirmed to KTSM on Thursday afternoon.

Kendall Rogers of D1Baseball was the first to report Angier’s move from the Pacific Northwest to the Desert Southwest.

Angier was the top assistant for the Ducks for the last four seasons, helping Oregon to a Super Regional last weekend. NMSU will be his first head coaching opportunity after also spending time at Sacramento State, North Dakota State and South Dakota State.

NMSU fired Mike Kirby early in the 2023 season, after an 0-7 start to the campaign. Interim coach Keith Zuniga took over the rest of the way, as the Aggies struggled to a 14-37 mark in their final season in the WAC.

Angier will be tasked with leading the Aggies into Conference USA during the 2024 season. NMSU is just one year removed from making the NCAA Tournament in 2022, after winning the WAC Tournament.

According to The Portland Oregonian, Angier made $200,000 per season as an assistant at Oregon. Kirby made $155,000 in the final year of his contract at NMSU. With more money available to pay coaches upon joining C-USA, it stands to reason that Angier could make around what he made with the Ducks at NMSU, if not potentially more.

Angier, like Kirby, also comes to NMSU after spending time as an assistant at Oregon. However, Kirby did not come to NMSU straight from Oregon in 2019, instead leaving an assistant job at Nebraska to come to Las Cruces.

NMSU has not yet announced Angier’s hiring, nor when he might be introduced as the next head coach. KTSM will update this story as more information becomes available.