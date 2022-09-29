LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – New Mexico State (9-5, 2-1 WAC) defeated Southern Utah (2-10, 1-2 WAC) in four sets at the Pan American Center in Las Cruces, New Mexico on Thursday night.

Dominant win tonight at home for the Aggies!🏠



Fay – Career-high 35 assists

Mosher – Career-high tying 16 kills

Birtcil – Season-high 21 kills#AggieUp pic.twitter.com/N8MWLXMMdy — NM State Volleyball (@NMStateVBall) September 30, 2022

NM State was led by Katie Birtcil’s 21 kills on the day. Lia Mosher was the only other Aggie to tally double-digit kills (16) on the day. Rylee Fay recorded seven of the team’s ten services aces this match.

Up next for the Aggies, another home game at the Pan American Center. They’ll take on Utah Tech on Saturday, Oct. 1. at 1:00 p.m. Mountain Time.