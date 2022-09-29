LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – New Mexico State (9-5, 2-1 WAC) defeated Southern Utah (2-10, 1-2 WAC) in four sets at the Pan American Center in Las Cruces, New Mexico on Thursday night.
NM State was led by Katie Birtcil’s 21 kills on the day. Lia Mosher was the only other Aggie to tally double-digit kills (16) on the day. Rylee Fay recorded seven of the team’s ten services aces this match.
Up next for the Aggies, another home game at the Pan American Center. They’ll take on Utah Tech on Saturday, Oct. 1. at 1:00 p.m. Mountain Time.