BOULDER, Colo. – A new era of Aggie women’s basketball is underway. While not the desired outcome, NM State (0-1, 0-0 WAC) showed signs of a bright future in the first game under Jody Adams. When the dust had settled, Colorado (1-0, 0-0 Pac-12) won 85-55 on its home floor.

Opening the season on the road is never an easy task. Opening with a road contest against a team who made an NCAA Tournament appearance last season is even tougher.



The Aggies jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the opening 3:04. Fama Thiam opened the Adams era with a lay-up, following a defensive stop. The Aggie defense was swarming the Buffs early, forcing a pair of turnovers that led to buckets from Thiam and Ashlee Strawbridge, putting NM State in front.



From there, it was all Colorado for the remainder of the opening frame. The Buffs rattled off a 21-0 run which was eventually snapped by a Strawbridge jumper in the paint with 37 seconds left in the quarter.



The Aggies caught fire in the second quarter, outscoring Colorado 20-15. Molly Kaiser used a Colorado turnover to convert on a lay-up before Soufia Inoussa splashed a triple at the 5:43 mark.



NM State went on a 13-1 run that lasted 3:20. A trio of Aggies – Fiam, Inoussa, and Strawbridge – connected on long-balls throughout the run to pair with a bucket from Taylor Donaldson.



Thiam sank a layup with eight seconds remaining in the opening half to cut the Colorado lead to just five. As time continued to run down, the Buffs Jada Wynn hit a three-pointer to beat the buzzer and push the lead to eight.



Colorado outscored NM State in both the third and fourth quarters, pulling away in the fourth. The Buffs poured in 29 points to close the game and take the 30-point victory. The Aggies continued to fight in the contest, refusing to go down quietly. A layup by Donaldson with 2:18 remaining in the third quarter brought NM State back to within 11, but that was the closest the Aggies could come.



Defense proved to be efficient for the Aggies on Monday afternoon as they forced Colorado to commit 20 turnovers. Inoussa led the way with four steals as the Aggies accounted for ten as a team. Donaldson led the way with eight points for NM State in the second half, while Inoussa added seven.



NM State will be back in action on Wednesday night against New Mexico Highlands. Tip-off from inside the Pan American Center will be 6:00 p.m. and the game will air on ESPN+.



Next Up



NM State will be back in action on Wednesday night against New Mexico Highlands. Tip-off from inside the Pan American Center will be 6:00 p.m. and the game will air on ESPN+.



News and Notes