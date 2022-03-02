LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – It was a tough to swallow loss for the New Mexico State men’s basketball team as they came up short in a, 73-71, defeat to Stephen F. Austin on Wednesday night, delaying the clinch of a share of the WAC regular-season title for the Aggies.

Things were looking good for NM State as they started the game with a 5-0 run in the first two minutes of the game, but SFA came back with a run of its own and took an early 12-5 lead with 13:49 left to play in the first frame.

With 4:24 left to go in the first half and with NMSU being down 25-23, Aggies’ senior Johnny McCants rallied the team back into the game with a mean, tough dunk and then nailed two free-throws to give the Aggies a 27-25 lead with 3:05 left.

McCants also hit a huge three-point shot with :18 to go in the first, which gave the Aggies a 32-27 lead heading into the half.

The hometown hero had one of the best performances in a half this season by recording 16 points on 5-of-6 shooting from the field, 4-of-4 from the free-throw line, five rebounds, and four blocks.

Coming out of halftime, the Aggies started off great again as they built a, 45-35, lead off of a Will McNair Jr. three-pointer at the 13:37 mark of the second half.

From there SFA battled back once again, going on a 20-9 run which spanned 6:12 and it was a Calvin Solomon free-throw that would give SFA a, 55-54, lead with 7:25 left in the game.

Later in the half, for a span of five minutes, there was a lid on top off the basket as the Aggies couldn’t hit a single field goal. The ‘Jacks managed to build their lead to as many as six points, 67-61, with the clock reading 1:37.

Finally, with 30 seconds to go, Virshon Cotton ended the Aggies’ field goal drought with a on the go triple that cut the ‘Jacks’ lead to three, 67-64.

Cotton was not done though as he continued his hot streak from downtown with another long ball that followed two SFA free throw makes.

With the ‘Jacks’ lead down to two, 69-67, NM State gave up a fast-break dunk to Gavin Kensmil who was found all alone out behind the Aggies’ defense with 15 ticks to go.



Another two free throw makes pushed SFA’s lead back to five, 73-68, with five seconds to go.

On the Aggies’ next possession, Cotton hit yet another three and was fouled with 1.5 seconds to go. Though he gave NM State a chance at a game-tying tip-in by missing his free throw try, Hall grabbed the rebound and iced the game away.

“It is a pretty lonely feeling, it is pretty tough, if I had the answer I would’ve fixed it prior to the game,” said NM State head coach Chris Jans. “I did not feel great about it, I did not want to be a prophet, but I didn’t. I told people really close to me that, which I don’t do often, that I did not feel really good about going to the game, we had some spurts there, we played pretty well, just they [SFA] had more of them.”

New Mexico State (23-6, 13-4 WAC) now find themselves in a three-way tie for first place in the WAC standings. The other two schools in the tie are Stephen F. Austin (21-8, 13-4 WAC) and Seattle U (22-8, 13-4 WAC).

The Aggies also failed to secure the No. 1 seed for the 2022 WAC Basketball Tournament, which is next week from Mar. 8-Mar. 12, but they still have a chance to lock down pole position for the tournament and a share of the WAC regular-season title with a win over Utah Valley (19-9, 10-6 WAC) on Saturday.

The Aggies will also have their Pan American Center curtain call this season Saturday night at 7:00 p.m. NM State will honor its four seniors – Yuat Alok, Clayton Henry, Johnny McCants, and Donnie Tillman.