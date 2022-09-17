MADISON, Wis. – A return trip to America’s Dairyland went sour quickly for NM State (0-4) on Saturday afternoon. After not meeting with Wisconsin (2-1, 0-0 Big Ten) since 1962, the Badgers reminded the Aggies of their status among college football’s blue-blood with a 66-7 rout.



After a 50-yard kickoff return and a three-play scoring drive for Wisconsin, the NM State defense settled in. For the remainder of the opening frame, the Aggies held the Badgers at bay. After the first quarter, Wisconsin held just a seven-point lead over the Aggies.



Despite a tightly contested first quarter, the second frame was all Badgers. Wisconsin outscored NM State 28-0 in the frame to hold a 35-0 lead at halftime.



In the final seconds of the opening half, the Aggies threatened to score, but a missed field goal attempt derailed those dreams. The 13-play, 82-yard drive was NM State’s offensive bright spot in the opening half. The drive started when Izaiah Reed tipped a pass allowing Syrus Dumas to come down with an interception in the red zone.



The Wisconsin hot hand continued into the second half as they got out to a 63-0 advantage at home. NM State finally got into the scoring column in the fourth quarter as Ahmonte Watkins scampered in for a one-yard touchdown rush. Brett Money made his season debut, converting on the point after try.



Watkins’ touchdown was all the Aggie offense could muster, eventually falling 66-7. The Aggies will return to Aggie Memorial Stadium on Saturday, September 24 to take on Hawai’i. The return to Las Cruces marks NM State’s first home game since August 27 – a week zero contest with Nevada.



Graham Mertz threw for 251 yards and three touchdowns in the Badgers win.

Wisconsin had three players – Braelon Allen, Isaac Guerendo, and Chez Mellusi – who all rushed for more than 70 yards.

As a team, Wisconsin outrushed NM State 260-118.

