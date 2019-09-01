NM State stumbles in season opener at No. 23 Washington State

PULLMAN, WASH. – The New Mexico State football team (0-1) opened the 2019 campaign with a 58-7 loss to No. 23 Washington State (1-0) Saturday night inside Martin Stadium.
Playing under the lights and on the road against a nationally ranked opponent, the Aggie defense could not slow the Cougars’ relentless attack from the start. Washington State generated 618 total yards of offense and rattled off 51 unanswered points in the victory, thanks to the arm of redshirt senior quarterback Anthony Gordon and the legs of sophomore tailback Max Borghi.
Washington State’s passing attack totaled six scores and 507 yards through the air, led by Gordon’s 420 passing yards and five touchdowns. Borghi, meanwhile, accounted for 128 rushing yards and a score on 10 carries.
The Cougars drew first blood six minutes into the opening quarter, but NM State quickly erased the deficit with redshirt sophomore quarterback Josh Adkins under center. The signal caller orchestrated a seven-play, 75-yard scoring drive, which he capped by recording the Aggies’ first offensive touchdown of the year.
Adkins recovered a fumbled football around the goal line and plunged three yards into the end zone. The touchdown, the first rushing score of his career, knotted the game at seven with 6:25 left to play in the first quarter.
The Aggies would not find pay dirt again. Washington State scored 51 unanswered points from that point forward, including 21 in the second quarter, gashing NM State through the air and on the ground en route to victory.
Adkins threw for 221 yards on 28-of-42 passing, surpassing 200 yards for the eighth time in his career. Senior running back Jason Huntley finished the night with 54 rushing yards on nine carries, breaking free for a 27-yard run to set up the Aggies’ first-quarter touchdown.
Wideouts OJ Clark and Tony Nicholson each recorded seven receptions on 11 targets. Clark, a redshirt senior, led with a team-high 47 receiving yards, as nine different Aggies made at least one catch in the loss.
Redshirt senior defensive back Austin Perkins tallied double-digit tackles, leading the Aggies with 10, including five solo. Senior defensive lineman Donovan King’s third-quarter sack was the first of his career and NM State’s only quarterback takedown of the game.
NM State is on the road again next weekend. The Aggies face No. 2 Alabama at 2 p.m. MT Saturday, Sept. 7, in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, on the SEC Network.