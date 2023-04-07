LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – The New Mexico State softball team defeated Sam Houston twice on Friday night in WAC play at the New Mexico State softball complex.

The Aggies rallied in both games, beating the Bearkats 9-6 in game one, before winning game two as well, 10-8.

NMSU improves to 17-15, 7-6 in the WAC with the wins and can get the sweep of SHSU at 1 p.m. Saturday in Las Cruces.

Meanwhile, the New Mexico State baseball team lost to Cal Baptist for the second day in a row, 8-5 on Friday.

The Aggies trailed 8-0 entering the ninth inning and nearly rallied to win, but couldn’t push enough runs across.

NMSU falls to 5-21, 3-11 in the WAC with the defeat. They’ll wrap up the three-game series with CBU at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday.