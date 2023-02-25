LAS CRUCES, N.M. – The Aggies returned to the NM State Softball Complex for a day featuring matchups against No. 4 Oklahoma State and rival New Mexico. As they did on the first day, the Aggies struggled in their opener before rebounding to earn a second one-run win.



On the day, Paige Knight led the Aggie offense with a pair of hits, one home run and two RBIs. Meanwhile, Kendal Lunar , Jillian Taylor and Kristen Boyd all combined to bring across the other five Aggie runs. In the circle, Emily Dix picked up her first win as an Aggie as she pitched 3.2 innings in the Aggies’ victory over UNM.



GAME ONE | Oklahoma State 13, NM State 0



First Inning

Aggressive action on the basepaths following an Oklahoma State bunt scored the first run of the game, putting the Cowgirls on top 1-0 after just two batters. With two outs Laurali Patane threatened to end the inning but back-to-back two RBI hits put NM State in a 5-0 deficit when the top half of the inning closed.

Paige Knight hit a two-out single to shallow right field to represent the first baserunner of the day for the Aggies, but a Hannah Lindsay groundout would strand her to end the inning.



Second Inning

A pair of home runs and an RBI single doubled the Cowgirls’ score to make it a 10-0 ballgame before the Aggie bats came to the plate again.

Sophomore transfer from UTEP Kaylin Jackson knocked a one-out single down the right field line and Kristen Boyd stood tough in the box, drawing a walk to put NM State’s first runner in scoring position on the day. A controversial out call at first base ended the second.



Fifth Inning

Trailing 13-0 after four innings, Ana Rodriguez pitched a quick 1-2-3 inning, including a one-handed snag by Kayla Bowen near first base.



GAME TWO | NM State 7, New Mexico 6



Second Inning

New Mexico reached the board first as Chloe Yeatts crushed a solo home run to left center with two outs away. The Aggies quickly responded as Devin Elam and Kaylin Jackson reached base before freshman phenom Kendal Lunar hit a double down the left field line to bring in both Elam and Jackson.



Following a single and a stolen base from Jayleen Burton , NM State added another run when a pick-off attempt at third base got past the Lobo third baseman and gave Kendal Lunar a chance to sprint home to increase the Aggie lead to two runs.



Jillian Taylor then kept the pressure on the Lobo defense as she singled to pick up her sixth hit of the season. In the ensuing at-bat, Paige Knight pushed the score to 6-1 with one swing of the bat as she hit a home run over the left field wall.



Third Inning

The visitors responded in the top half of the third inning as Rachael Hathoot hit a two-RBI double to reduce the Aggie lead to three runs.



Fifth Inning

The Aggie lead nearly dissipated in the fifth inning when the Lobos scored on back-to-back plate appearances as a Hathoot triple and a Tuck single brought in two runs – leaving the score at 6-5.



Sixth Inning

With the Aggies in need of some insurance and no one on the base paths, Kristen Boyd delivered her second home run of the weekend to put the Aggies ahead 7-5.



Seventh Inning

New Mexico helped themselves with a solo home run in the first at-bat to pull within one run. The Lobos’ Yeatts would later hit a two-out double to increase the importance of each pitch, however, Emily Dix got the next batter to line out to end the game.





UP NEXT

NM State will put the finishing touches on the weekend on Sunday as they compete in the final game of the Troy Cox Classic when they take on CSU Bakersfield at 11:30 a.m. at the NM State Softball Complex.