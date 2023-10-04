LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – The New Mexico State football team will be back in business after its bye week with a Wednesday night Conference USA matchup against Florida International at Aggie Memorial Stadium.

The midweek matchup marks the first home CUSA game in program history and the start of a stretch of six-straight games versus league opponents.

Wednesday night’s meeting with FIU marks the first time in program history that the Aggies will play on a Wednesday.

New Mexico State enters this game coming off its bye week. New Mexico State holds a 2-3 overall record with its most recent loss coming against Hawai’i in Honolulu back on Sept. 23. New Mexico State also looks to get back to an even slate in Conference USA play. The Aggies dropped its first ever Conference USA game against Liberty, 33-17, on Sept. 9.

New Mexico State is averaging 29.8 points per game on offense and has held opponents to 29.8 points per game on defense. Quarterback Diego Pavia has been to go to guy on offense five games into the season. Pavia leads the team in passing and rushing. The product out of Albuquerque, New Mexico has 1,073 passing yards and 10 touchdown passes as well as 318 rushing yards on 49 carries.

His number one target this year has been sophomore wide receiver Jonathan Brady as he has collected 252 receiving yards on ten catches and has three receiving touchdowns.

On defense, New Mexico State is led by linebacker Keyshaun Elliot. Elliot has 32 tackles (15 solo tackles), five tackles for loss and one fumble recovery so far this season.

FIU also comes off a bye week. The Panthers headed into the bye week off a 38-6 defeat to Liberty on Sept. 23. FIU currently holds a 3-2 overall record and have yet to win a CUSA game in two contests so far this season.

The Panthers have been led by Keyone Jenkins at the quarterback position. Jenkins has tallied up 1,000 passing yards and five touchdown passes so far this season. Shomari Lawrence is the team’s leader at the running back position with 325 rushing yards on 53 carries. Kris Mitchell is FIU’s top receiver with 459 receiving yards and four receiving touchdowns.

The Panthers’ defense has been spearheaded by Donovan Manuel. Manuel has recorded 54 total tackles (30 solo), seven tackles for loss, and four forced fumbles.

This is the third all-time meeting between the Aggies and Panthers on the gridirion. Last time these two met was last year. FIU snapped a 19-game losing streak against FBS opponents when it handed New Mexico State a 21-7 loss at Aggie Memorial Stadium on Oct. 1, 2022.

The last time New Mexico State and FIU met on the football field before 2022 was 18 years before. NMSU beat FIU, 56-31, on Oct. 30, 2004, in Las Cruces, New Mexico.

New Mexico State and FIU will clash on the gridiron once again on Wednesday, Oct. 4 at Aggie Memorial Stadium in Las Cruces. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. MT. The game will air on CBS Sports Network.