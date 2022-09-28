LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – It was a party in Las Cruces on Friday after New Mexico State (1-4) secured their first win of the 2022 season and the Jerry Kill era. NMSU defeated Hawai’i, 45-26 at Aggie Memorial Stadium last Friday.

The win was a big stepping stone for the program after an 0-4 start to the season. Now, the Aggies are ready to take another big step forward as they look for their second win of the season as they host Florida International (1-2, 0-1 Conference USA) on Saturday at Aggie Memorial Stadium.

The Aggies have the chance to win back-to-back games in a season for the first time since 2019. In order to give them the best chance to do that, they know they still need to clean up areas of their game after the Hawai’i win and it all starts at practice.

“We need to do some things better and there is a long list of those,” said NM State head coach Jerry Kill. “Tons of things that we got to clean up to be a good football team and we just haven’t put a complete game together yet.”

“We made it a really big thing to focus on the details in practice, just the details of every single play and exactly what we are doing so that in the game it is easy,” said NM State freshman quarterback Gavin Frakes. ” A lot of the times if you practice really hard, it makes the game easy, so we are just focused on the details.”

Vegas has New Mexico State entering this game against FIU as 14.5 point favorites. Kick off is set for 6:00 p.m. Mountain Time at Aggie Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 1.